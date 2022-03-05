Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric oil pump is an oil pump driven by the electric motor and is used to maintain oil pressure and lubricate the automatic-transmission/continuously-variable-transmission during engine stop of such as stop-start vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Electric Oil Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Electric Oil Pump companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Electric Oil Pump market was valued at 21290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Separate Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Electric Oil Pump include Nidec Corporation, Brose, SHW AG, FTE Automotive, Aisin Seiki, Rheinmetall Automotive, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magna International and LG Innotek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Automotive Electric Oil Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Separate Pump

Integrated Pump

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Electric Oil Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Electric Oil Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Electric Oil Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Electric Oil Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nidec Corporation

Brose

SHW AG

FTE Automotive

Aisin Seiki

Rheinmetall Automotive

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Magna International

LG Innotek

ZF TRW

SLPT

Mitsubishi Electric

Engineered Machined Products (EMP)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Electric Oil Pump Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Electric Oil Pump Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Companies

