Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric oil pump is an oil pump driven by the electric motor and is used to maintain oil pressure and lubricate the automatic-transmission/continuously-variable-transmission during engine stop of such as stop-start vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Electric Oil Pump in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Electric Oil Pump companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Electric Oil Pump market was valued at 21290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Separate Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Electric Oil Pump include Nidec Corporation, Brose, SHW AG, FTE Automotive, Aisin Seiki, Rheinmetall Automotive, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magna International and LG Innotek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Automotive Electric Oil Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Separate Pump
- Integrated Pump
Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Electric Oil Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Electric Oil Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Electric Oil Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Electric Oil Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nidec Corporation
- Brose
- SHW AG
- FTE Automotive
- Aisin Seiki
- Rheinmetall Automotive
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Magna International
- LG Innotek
- ZF TRW
- SLPT
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Engineered Machined Products (EMP)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Electric Oil Pump Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Electric Oil Pump Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Companies
