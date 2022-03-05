End Mill Holders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of End Mill Holders in global, including the following market information:

Global End Mill Holders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global End Mill Holders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five End Mill Holders companies in 2021 (%)

The global End Mill Holders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BT Flange Taper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of End Mill Holders include Sandvik, Kennametal, Parlec, BIG Kaiser, Guhring, Inc, Kyocera Unimerco, Kemmler Tools, Haimer GmbH and Collis Toolholder Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the End Mill Holders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global End Mill Holders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global End Mill Holders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BT Flange Taper

V-Flange Taper

HSK

Others

Global End Mill Holders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global End Mill Holders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Heavy Engineering

General Machining & Fabrication

Others

Global End Mill Holders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global End Mill Holders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies End Mill Holders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies End Mill Holders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies End Mill Holders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies End Mill Holders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sandvik

Kennametal

Parlec

BIG Kaiser

Guhring, Inc

Kyocera Unimerco

Kemmler Tools

Haimer GmbH

Collis Toolholder Corporation

Ingersoll Cutting Tool

TM Smith Tool

Marposs SpA

MST Corporation

NT Tool Corporation

