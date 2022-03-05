Shingles Vaccine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shingles Vaccine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shingles Vaccine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Shingles Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Shingles Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Doses)
- Global top five Shingles Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shingles Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Zostavax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shingles Vaccine include Merck and GlaxoSmithKline etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Shingles Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shingles Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)
Global Shingles Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Zostavax
- Shingrix
Global Shingles Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)
Global Shingles Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Under 50 Years Old
- 50-60 Years Old
- 60-70 Years Old
- Above 70 Years Old
Global Shingles Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)
Global Shingles Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Shingles Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Shingles Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Shingles Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Doses)
- Key companies Shingles Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck
- GlaxoSmithKline
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shingles Vaccine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shingles Vaccine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shingles Vaccine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shingles Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shingles Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shingles Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shingles Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shingles Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shingles Vaccine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shingles Vaccine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shingles Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shingles Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shingles Vaccine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shingles Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shingles Vaccine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shingles Vaccine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Shingles Vaccine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global and China Shingles Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Shingles Vaccine Sales Market Report 2021
Global Shingles Vaccine Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition