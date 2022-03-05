Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vaccine Contract Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing market was valued at 1781.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2518.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fill-Finish Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vaccine Contract Manufacturing include Diosynth, Emergent BioSolutions, Goodwin Biotechnology, Bavarian Nordic, Soligenix Inc and Catalent Biologics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fill-Finish
- Bulk Product
Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotech Companies
- Others
Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vaccine Contract Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vaccine Contract Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Diosynth
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Goodwin Biotechnology
- Bavarian Nordic
- Soligenix Inc
- Catalent Biologics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Companies
