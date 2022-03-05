Zika Vaccines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zika Vaccines in global, including the following market information:

Global Zika Vaccines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zika Vaccines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Doses)

Global top five Zika Vaccines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zika Vaccines market was valued at 15100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18290 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Therapeutic Vaccines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zika Vaccines include Bharat Biotech, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Cerus Corporation, Sanofi, NewLink Genetics, Immunovaccine and GlaxoSmithKline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Zika Vaccines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zika Vaccines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Zika Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Therapeutic Vaccines

Preventive Vaccines

Global Zika Vaccines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Zika Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Global Zika Vaccines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)

Global Zika Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zika Vaccines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zika Vaccines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zika Vaccines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Doses)

Key companies Zika Vaccines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bharat Biotech

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Cerus Corporation

Sanofi

NewLink Genetics

Immunovaccine

GlaxoSmithKline

