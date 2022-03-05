Dental Hygiene Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Hygiene Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Hygiene Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Hygiene Devices market was valued at 3540.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5574.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tooth Brush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Hygiene Devices include 3M, Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Dentsply Sirona, Church & Dwight, Panasonic and Colgate-Palmolive and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Dental Hygiene Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tooth Brush

Dental Polishing Devices

Dental Scalers

Others

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Hygiene Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Hygiene Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Hygiene Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Hygiene Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Dentsply Sirona

Church & Dwight

Panasonic

Colgate-Palmolive

LION

