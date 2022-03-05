Machine Vision Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Vision Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Machine Vision Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Machine Vision Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Machine Vision Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Machine Vision Systems market was valued at 12680 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vision Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Machine Vision Systems include Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Keyence, National Instruments, Texas Instruments, Basler AG, Baumer Optronic, Sick and Omron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Machine Vision Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Machine Vision Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Machine Vision Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vision Sensor

Camera

Camera Lens

Light Source

Other

Global Machine Vision Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Machine Vision Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor and Electronic Manufacturing

Automobile

Video and Packaging

Pharmacy

Other

Global Machine Vision Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Machine Vision Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Machine Vision Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Machine Vision Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Machine Vision Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Machine Vision Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cognex Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

Keyence

National Instruments

Texas Instruments

Basler AG

Baumer Optronic

Sick

Omron

Canon

Qualcomm

Scorpion Vision Ltd

Allied Vision Technologies

IDS Imaging Development Systems

OmniVision

DataLogic

Microscan Systems

ISRA Vision AG

FLIR Systems

Dalsa

Hermary Opto Electronics

