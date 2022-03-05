Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Matte Phone Screen Protectors in global, including the following market information:

Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Matte Phone Screen Protectors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Matte Phone Screen Protectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Protective Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Matte Phone Screen Protectors include MOMAX, Moshi, Pisen, Capdase, Pivoful, Elecom, Adpo, Taiji Opto-Elec and Belkin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Matte Phone Screen Protectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Protective Film

Steel Protective Film

Other

Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Phone Protection

Phone Beauty

Other

Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Matte Phone Screen Protectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Matte Phone Screen Protectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Matte Phone Screen Protectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Matte Phone Screen Protectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MOMAX

Moshi

Pisen

Capdase

Pivoful

Elecom

Adpo

Taiji Opto-Elec

Belkin

MI

Huawei

Meizu

Samsung

Oppo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Matte Phone Screen Protectors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Matte Phone Screen Protectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Matte Phone Screen Protectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Matte Phone Screen Protectors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Matte Phone Screen Protectors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Matte Phone Screen Protectors Companies

