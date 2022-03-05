Twin Screw Extruders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Twin Screw Extruders in global, including the following market information:

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Twin Screw Extruders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Twin Screw Extruders market was valued at 980.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1075.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Parallel Co-rotating TSE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Twin Screw Extruders include COWIN EXTRUSION, Useon, CPM Extrusion Group, Toshiba Machine, Clextral (Legris Industries Group), Thermo Scientific, ENTEK, Krauss-Maffei Berstorff and Xtrutech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Twin Screw Extruders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Parallel Co-rotating TSE

Parallel Counter-rotating TSE

Conical Twin Screw Extruder

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Extrusion

Food & Feed Extrusion

Polymer & Plastics Extrusion

Recycling Industry

Pharmaceuticals Extrusion

Powder Coatings Extrusion

Others

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Twin Screw Extruders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Twin Screw Extruders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Twin Screw Extruders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Twin Screw Extruders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

COWIN EXTRUSION

Useon

CPM Extrusion Group

Toshiba Machine

Clextral (Legris Industries Group)

Thermo Scientific

ENTEK

Krauss-Maffei Berstorff

Xtrutech

Coperion

MATILA

JSW

B?hler

Leistritz

Rondol

XINDA

SHANGHAI JINHU EXTRUSION EQUIPMENT.

