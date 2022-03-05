March 5, 2022

Twin Screw Extruders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Twin Screw Extruders in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
  • Global top five Twin Screw Extruders companies in 2021 (%)
  • The global Twin Screw Extruders market was valued at 980.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1075.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.
  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Parallel Co-rotating TSE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Twin Screw Extruders include COWIN EXTRUSION, Useon, CPM Extrusion Group, Toshiba Machine, Clextral (Legris Industries Group), Thermo Scientific, ENTEK, Krauss-Maffei Berstorff and Xtrutech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • Wesurveyed the Twin Screw Extruders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

  • Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
  • Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
  • Parallel Co-rotating TSE
  • Parallel Counter-rotating TSE
  • Conical Twin Screw Extruder
  • Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
  • Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
  • Chemical Extrusion
  • Food & Feed Extrusion
  • Polymer & Plastics Extrusion
  • Recycling Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals Extrusion
  • Powder Coatings Extrusion
  • Others
  • Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
  • Global Twin Screw Extruders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis

 

  • Key companies Twin Screw Extruders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Twin Screw Extruders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Twin Screw Extruders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Twin Screw Extruders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
  • COWIN EXTRUSION
  • Useon
  • CPM Extrusion Group
  • Toshiba Machine
  • Clextral (Legris Industries Group)
  • Thermo Scientific
  • ENTEK
  • Krauss-Maffei Berstorff
  • Xtrutech
  • Coperion
  • MATILA
  • JSW
  • B?hler
  • Leistritz
  • Rondol
  • XINDA
  • SHANGHAI JINHU EXTRUSION EQUIPMENT.

