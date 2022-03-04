Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures in global, including the following market information:

Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures include Sika Corporation U.S., Vitro Minerals, Inc., BASF, Filtron Envirotech (India), Euclid Chemical, PremierMagnesia LLC, Mapei S.p.A, DRACO Italiana SpA and CICO Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Dams

Runways

Flooring applications

Decorative concrete

Others

Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika Corporation U.S.

Vitro Minerals, Inc.

BASF

Filtron Envirotech (India)

Euclid Chemical

PremierMagnesia LLC

Mapei S.p.A

DRACO Italiana SpA

CICO Group

