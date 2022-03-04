Ready-Mix Concrete Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ready-Mix Concrete in global, including the following market information:

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ready-Mix Concrete companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ready-Mix Concrete market was valued at 823740 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1438280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transit Mixed Concrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ready-Mix Concrete include Cemex, Holcim, Sika Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Henkel, HeidelbergCement, Lafarge, CRH PLC and Buzzi Unicem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Ready-Mix Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transit Mixed Concrete

Shrink Mixed Concrete

Central Mixed Concrete

Other

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Infrastructure Sectors

Other

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ready-Mix Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ready-Mix Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ready-Mix Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ready-Mix Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cemex

Holcim

Sika Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Henkel

HeidelbergCement

Lafarge

CRH PLC

Buzzi Unicem

Italcementi

Cimpor

Votorantim

US Concrete

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ready-Mix Concrete Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ready-Mix Concrete Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ready-Mix Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ready-Mix Concrete Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ready-Mix Concrete Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ready-Mix Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ready-Mix Concrete Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ready-Mix Concrete Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ready-Mix Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ready-Mix Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ready-Mix Concrete Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ready-Mix Concrete Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ready-Mix Concrete Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ready-Mix Concrete Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Siz

