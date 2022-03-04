Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20282 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Unit Load Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) include Aethon, BA systemes (France), Bastian Solutions, Corecon, Daifuku, Dematic, Doerfer, Efacec and Elettric 80, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Unit Load Type
- Automated Forklift Type
- Tugger Type
- Others
- Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dietary/food
- Medical/surgical Supplies
- Linens
- Trash
- Regulated Medical Waste
- Pharmaceuticals
- General Housekeeping
- Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Aethon
- BA systemes (France)
- Bastian Solutions
- Corecon
- Daifuku
- Dematic
- Doerfer
- Efacec
- Elettric 80
- JBT
- Meidensha
- Murata
- Savant Automation
- Seegrid
- SSI Schaefer
- Swisslog
- Transbotics
