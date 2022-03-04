Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unit Load Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) include Aethon, BA systemes (France), Bastian Solutions, Corecon, Daifuku, Dematic, Doerfer, Efacec and Elettric 80, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type

Others

Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dietary/food

Medical/surgical Supplies

Linens

Trash

Regulated Medical Waste

Pharmaceuticals

General Housekeeping

Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hospital Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aethon

BA systemes (France)

Bastian Solutions

Corecon

Daifuku

Dematic

Doerfer

Efacec

Elettric 80

JBT

Meidensha

Murata

Savant Automation

Seegrid

SSI Schaefer

Swisslog

Transbotics

