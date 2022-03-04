LoRa Node Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LoRa Node Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20282 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of LoRa Node Module in global, including the following market information:
- Global LoRa Node Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global LoRa Node Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five LoRa Node Module companies in 2021 (%)
- The global LoRa Node Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Transparent (No Protocol) Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of LoRa Node Module include Dapu Telecom Technology Co, HOPE MicroElectronics, IMST GmbH, Libelium, Link Labs, LairdTech, Manthink, Murata and Multi-Tech Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the LoRa Node Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global LoRa Node Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global LoRa Node Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Transparent (No Protocol) Type
- LoRaWAN Protocol Type
- Other Types
- Global LoRa Node Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global LoRa Node Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Internet of Things
- Smart Agriculture
- Smart City
- Industrial Automation
- Smart Meters
- Asset Tracking
- Smart Home
- Sensor networks
- M2M
- Global LoRa Node Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global LoRa Node Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies LoRa Node Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies LoRa Node Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies LoRa Node Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies LoRa Node Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dapu Telecom Technology Co
- HOPE MicroElectronics
- IMST GmbH
- Libelium
- Link Labs
- LairdTech
- Manthink
- Murata
- Multi-Tech Systems
- Microchip Technology
- NiceRF
