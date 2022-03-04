Pressure Relief Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Relief Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pressure Relief Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pressure Relief Devices market was valued at 2071.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2695.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Belt Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressure Relief Devices include ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings, Medtronic, Apex Medical, Axis Medical and Rehabilitation, Drive Medical and Jiangsu Dengguan Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Pressure Relief Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Belt Type

Desktop Type

Other

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressure Relief Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressure Relief Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pressure Relief Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pressure Relief Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill-Rom Holdings

Stryker Corporation

Paramount Bed Holdings

Medtronic

Apex Medical

Axis Medical and Rehabilitation

Drive Medical

Jiangsu Dengguan Medical

Sequoia Healthcare District

Young Won Medical

