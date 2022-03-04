Handcycles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Handcycles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20282 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Handcycles in global, including the following market information:
- Global Handcycles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Handcycles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Handcycles companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Handcycles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Handcycles include Sunrise Medical (CA) LLC, Stricker-Handbikes, EPC Wheelchairs, Top End, RGK Wheelchairs, MMS Medical, BATEC MOBILITY S.L. and ICE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Handcycles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Handcycles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Handcycles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Manual
- Electric
- Hybrid
- Global Handcycles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Handcycles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Wheelchair Hand Bikes
- Sports Hand Bikes
- Others
- Global Handcycles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Handcycles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Handcycles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Handcycles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Handcycles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Handcycles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sunrise Medical (CA) LLC
- Stricker-Handbikes
- EPC Wheelchairs
- Top End
- RGK Wheelchairs
- MMS Medical
- BATEC MOBILITY S.L.
- ICE
