Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants in global, including the following market information:
Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fluid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants include BP, CNPC, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramco, Tulstar Products, Chevron Phillips Chemical and Mitsui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fluid
- Semi-Fluid
- Solid
Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Marine
- Aviation
- Other
Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BP
- CNPC
- ExxonMobil
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Saudi Aramco
- Tulstar Products
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Mitsui Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mineral-Oil-Based Lubricants Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
