Navigation Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Navigation Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Navigation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Navigation Systems market was valued at 931960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1508320 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Robotic Navigation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Navigation Systems include Northrop Grunman, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Sagem, KVH Industries, Raytheon, SBG Systems, Advanced Navigation and Atlantic Inertial System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Navigation Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Navigation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Navigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Robotic Navigation

Automotive Navigation

Surgical Navigation

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Other

Global Navigation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Navigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Aviation

Transportation

Other

Global Navigation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Navigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Navigation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Navigation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Northrop Grunman

Honeywell

Rockwell Collins

Sagem

KVH Industries

Raytheon

SBG Systems

Advanced Navigation

Atlantic Inertial System

Trimble Navigation

Lord Microstrain

L3 Communications

Garmin

Esterline Technologies

Moog

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Navigation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Navigation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Navigation Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Navigation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Navigation Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Navigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Navigation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Navigation Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Navigation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Navigation Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Navigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Navigation Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Navigation Systems Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Navigation Systems Market

