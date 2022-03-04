Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments in global, including the following market information:

Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Filter Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments include PerkinElmer, Bruker, Flame-NIR, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent, Servomex, Yokogawa and MEP Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Filter Type

Dispersion Type

Fourier Transform Type

Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Processing

Chemical

Environmental Protection

Other

Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PerkinElmer

Bruker

Flame-NIR

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent

Servomex

Yokogawa

MEP Instruments

PANalytical

Brimrose

Metrohm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Near Infrared Spectrum Instruments Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

