Slitter Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The applications of slitting machines are packaging film, paper products, adhesive tapes, battery electrodes, and PTFE products and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Slitter Machines in global

Global Slitter Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Slitter Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Slitter Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Slitter Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Slitter Machines include Universal Converting Equipment, HCI Converting Equipment Co., Ltd, Nicely Machinery, Kampf, Yo Den Enterprises Co, Toshin Corporation, Jennerjahn Machine, Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd and Ghezzi & Annoni, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Slitter Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Slitter Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Slitter Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Global Slitter Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Slitter Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Film Slitting

Foil Slitting

Paper Slitting

Fabric Slitting

Tape Slitting

Others

Global Slitter Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Slitter Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Slitter Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Slitter Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Slitter Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Slitter Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Universal Converting Equipment

HCI Converting Equipment Co., Ltd

Nicely Machinery

Kampf

Yo Den Enterprises Co

Toshin Corporation

Jennerjahn Machine

Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd

Ghezzi & Annoni

NISHIMURA MFG. CO

Nirmal Overseas

C Trivedi & Co

Pivab

GOEBEL IMS

ASHE Converting Equipment

Havesino

Forstner Maschinenbau GmbH

Bianco S.p.A.

BIMEC s.r l

Deacro Industries Ltd

Hangzhou Dahua Industry Control Technology Co

Accura Machinery & Manufacturing (Taicang) Co

ZheJiang ZhongTe Machinery Technology Co

Wenzhou Qiangda Printing Machinery Co

Zhejiang Gaobao Machinery Co

Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co

JiangYin KeSheng Machinery Co

Kunshan Furi Precision Machinery Co

Zhou Tai Machinery

