Global luminous Pigment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
luminous Pigment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global luminous Pigment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type:
- Self-Luminous Coatings
- Fluorescent Coatings
- Phosphorescent Coatings
Segment by Application:
- Commercial buildings
- Road Line Markings
- Oil Rigs and Petrochemical facilities
- Stadiums/Arenas
- Hospital
- Others
By Company:
- BASF
- Rosco
- Teal & Mackrill
- Noxton
- Puff Dino
- Lumilor
- GBC Safety Glow
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 luminous Pigment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global luminous Pigment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Self-Luminous Coatings
1.2.3 Fluorescent Coatings
1.2.4 Phosphorescent Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global luminous Pigment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial buildings
1.3.3 Road Line Markings
1.3.4 Oil Rigs and Petrochemical facilities
1.3.5 Stadiums/Arenas
1.3.6 Hospital
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global luminous Pigment Production
2.1 Global luminous Pigment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global luminous Pigment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global luminous Pigment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global luminous Pigment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global luminous Pigment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global luminous Pigment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global luminous Pigment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global luminous Pigment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global luminous Pigment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global luminous Pigment Sales by Region
