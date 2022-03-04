Global Talc Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Talc Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Talc Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Industrial Grade

Segment by Type:

Cosmetic Grade

Food and Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application:

Plastic and Rubber

Coatings and Painting

Paper

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

By Company:

Imerys

Mondo Minerals (Elementis)

Minerals Technologies Inc

IMI Fabi

Golcha Associated

Xilolite

Hayashi-Kasei

Jai Group

H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre

Nippon Talc Co

Beihai Group

Liaoning Aihai Talc

Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial

Guangxi Longguang Talc

Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry

Longsheng Huamei Talc

Guiguang Talc

Haicheng Jinghua Mineral

Production by Region:

North America

Europe

India

China

South America

Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Talc Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Talc Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Cosmetic Grade

1.2.4 Food and Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Talc Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Plastic and Rubber

1.3.3 Coatings and Painting

1.3.4 Paper

1.3.5 Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Talc Powder Production

2.1 Global Talc Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Talc Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Talc Powder Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Talc Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Talc Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 India

2.7 China

2.8 South America

3 Global Talc Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Talc Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Talc Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Talc Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Talc Powder Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Talc Powder Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Talc Powder by Region (2023-2028)

