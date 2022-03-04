Global Talc Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Talc Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Talc Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Talc Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Industrial Grade
Segment by Type:
- Cosmetic Grade
- Food and Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application:
- Plastic and Rubber
- Coatings and Painting
- Paper
- Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
- Others
By Company:
- Imerys
- Mondo Minerals (Elementis)
- Minerals Technologies Inc
- IMI Fabi
- Golcha Associated
- Xilolite
- Hayashi-Kasei
- Jai Group
- H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre
- Nippon Talc Co
- Beihai Group
- Liaoning Aihai Talc
- Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial
- Guangxi Longguang Talc
- Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry
- Longsheng Huamei Talc
- Guiguang Talc
- Haicheng Jinghua Mineral
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- India
- China
- South America
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Talc Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Talc Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Cosmetic Grade
1.2.4 Food and Pharmaceutical Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Talc Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plastic and Rubber
1.3.3 Coatings and Painting
1.3.4 Paper
1.3.5 Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Talc Powder Production
2.1 Global Talc Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Talc Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Talc Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Talc Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Talc Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 India
2.7 China
2.8 South America
3 Global Talc Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Talc Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Talc Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Talc Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Talc Powder Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Talc Powder Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Talc Powder by Region (2023-2028)
