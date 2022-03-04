March 4, 2022

Global Copper Wire Rod Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

20 hours ago grandresearchstore

Copper Wire Rod market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Wire Rod market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type:

 

  • ODBelow 0.3 inches
  • OD 0.3-0.6 inches
  • ODAbove 0.6 inches

Segment by Application:

  • Telecommunications
  • Power cables
  • Building wires
  • Aerospace industry
  • Automotive harnesses
  • Energy and heat transfer system
  • Others

By Company:

  • Sumitomo Electric
  • AURUBIS
  • Mitsubishi Materials
  • Liljedahl Group
  • KGHM
  • Bajoria Group
  • Ko?bay Metal
  • Artyomovsk non-ferrous metals processing works
  • TDT Copper
  • DUCAB

Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Copper Wire Rod Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ODBelow 0.3 inches
1.2.3 OD 0.3-0.6 inches
1.2.4 ODAbove 0.6 inches
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Telecommunications
1.3.3 Power cables
1.3.4 Building wires
1.3.5 Aerospace industry
1.3.6 Automotive harnesses
1.3.7 Energy and heat transfer system
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Copper Wire Rod Production
2.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Copper Wire Rod Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Copper Wire Rod Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Copper Wire Rod Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Copper Wire Rod Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Copper Wire Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Copper Wire Rod Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Copper Wire Rod Sales by Region

