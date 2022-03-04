Global Copper Wire Rod Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Copper Wire Rod market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Wire Rod market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type:

ODBelow 0.3 inches

OD 0.3-0.6 inches

ODAbove 0.6 inches

Segment by Application:

Telecommunications

Power cables

Building wires

Aerospace industry

Automotive harnesses

Energy and heat transfer system

Others

By Company:

Sumitomo Electric

AURUBIS

Mitsubishi Materials

Liljedahl Group

KGHM

Bajoria Group

Ko?bay Metal

Artyomovsk non-ferrous metals processing works

TDT Copper

DUCAB

Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Copper Wire Rod Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 ODBelow 0.3 inches

1.2.3 OD 0.3-0.6 inches

1.2.4 ODAbove 0.6 inches

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Telecommunications

1.3.3 Power cables

1.3.4 Building wires

1.3.5 Aerospace industry

1.3.6 Automotive harnesses

1.3.7 Energy and heat transfer system

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Copper Wire Rod Production

2.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Copper Wire Rod Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Copper Wire Rod Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Copper Wire Rod Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Copper Wire Rod Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Copper Wire Rod Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Copper Wire Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Copper Wire Rod Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Copper Wire Rod Sales by Region

