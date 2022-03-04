Global UV Inks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global UV Inks Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
UV Inks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV Inks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type:
- Offset Printing UV Inks
- Silkscreen Printing UV Inks
- Flexo Printing UV Inks
- Gravure UV Inks
- Digital Printing UV Inks
Segment by Application:
- Automobile
- Consumer Goods
- Medical
- Publications and Printing
- Others
By Company:
- DIC
- Toyo Ink Group
- Siegwerk
- T&K Toka Corporation
- Ricoh
- Flint Group
- Hewlett-Packard
- Gans Ink & Supply
- NUtec Digital Ink
- Hanghua Toka
- Letong Ink
- Yip’s Ink
- Kingswood Inks
- Tianjin Angel Chemicals
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UV Inks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UV Inks Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Offset Printing UV Inks
1.2.3 Silkscreen Printing UV Inks
1.2.4 Flexo Printing UV Inks
1.2.5 Gravure UV Inks
1.2.6 Digital Printing UV Inks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UV Inks Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Publications and Printing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global UV Inks Production
2.1 Global UV Inks Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global UV Inks Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global UV Inks Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UV Inks Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global UV Inks Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global UV Inks Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global UV Inks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global UV Inks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global UV Inks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global UV Inks Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global UV Inks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales UV Inks by Region (2023-2028)a
