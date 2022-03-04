Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market was valued at 1342.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/124398/global-hindered-amine-light-stabilizers-market-2022-378

Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) are chemical compounds containing an amine functional group that are used as stabilizers in plastics and polymers. HALS do not absorb UV radiation but act to inhibit degradation of the polymer. Light stabilizers trap free radicals once they are formed and are effective in retaining surface properties such as gloss and prevent cracking and chalking of paints. The combination with UV Absorber shows highly synergistic.The main players in the market are BASF, Sabo SpA, Suqian Unitechem, Solvay, Zhenxing Fine Chemical, Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary, Rianlon, Nangong Shenghua Chemicals, Addivant, Clariant, ADEKA, Tangshan Longquan Chemical, Jiangsu FOPIA Chemicals, Disheng Technology, Sunshow Specialty Chemical, 3V Sigma and Everlight Chemical. Among them, BASF has the largest share in the HALS market, which account for about 20% of production in 2018, due to intensified market competition, some companies mainly based on Sabo SpA and Suqian Unitechem increased their market investment in 2020, and the proportion of BASF`s output decreased to 19.79% by 2020. Efficiency, higher yield, environment-friendly, a ccessibility to stable feedstock supply, and low costs are some of the key manufacturers focus on.

The global top five manufacturers of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) are BASF, Sabo SpA, Suqian Unitechem, Rianlon and Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary. In 2019, the top five players accounted for 51.65% of global market production share. Many manufacturers are still developing new products to achieve better performance, better functions and lower costs. Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers come in many different types, and widely used in different areas. Based on the major sources of product, it can be classified as Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric Type. From a revenue perspective, Polymeric Type dominate the market with about 55.17% market share in 2019. Based on applications, HALS can be used in coatings, plastics, adhesives and rubber, etc. During the forecast period, the demand for HALS will continue to rise.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Sabo SpA

Suqian Unitechem

Solvay

Zhenxing Fine Chemical

Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary

Rianlon

Nangong Shenghua Chemicals

Addivant

Clariant

ADEKA

Tangshan Longquan Chemical

Jiangsu FOPIA Chemicals

Disheng Technology

Sunshow Specialty Chemical

3V Sigma

Everlight Chemical

By Types:

Polymeric Type

Monomeric Type

Oligomeric Type

By Applications:

Plastics

Coatings

Adhesives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/124398/global-hindered-amine-light-stabilizers-market-2022-378

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polymeric Type

1.4.3 Monomeric Type

1.4.4 Oligomeric Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Plastics

1.5.3 Coatings

1.5.4 Adhesives

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market

1.8.1 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/