2022-2027 Global and Regional Biochips Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Biochips market was valued at 8341.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biochips are bio-microsystems. Bio-microsystems are small integrated devices used for biochemical reactions, biological monitoring, research, academic studies, drug discovery, and much more. In simple terms, biochips are small sized chips that can perform multiple (generally thousands) biochemical reactions parallelly. A collection of microarrays or micro-test sites form these biochips. Microarrays when arranged on a surface made up of either glass or silicon, can perform large numbers of tests at the same.

Thus, they help in cost and time saving.North America accounted for the largest share of the biochips market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can majorly be attributed to the rising geriatric population; increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, and cardiac disorders; growing adoption of biochips; and a significant number of ongoing research activities and discoveries related to biochips in the North American region. In addition, major local companies have easy access to Biochips market, which makes it the largest and most significant market for suppliers. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years.

By Market Verdors:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioChain

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cepheid

EMD Millipore

Fluidigm

SuperBioChips Laboratories

US Biomax

Roche Diagnostics

By Types:

DNA Chip

Lab-on-a-Chip

Protein Chip

By Applications:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

