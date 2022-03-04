Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Activated Alumina Spheres market was valued at 60.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 m²/g. This report studies the Activated Alumina Spheres market, activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 m²/g. The production of Activated Alumina Spheres is estimated from 174831 MT in 2012 to 220137 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.93%. In 2016, the global Activated Alumina Spheres market is led by North America. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Activated Alumina Spheres are concentrated in North America, Europe. Activated Alumina Spheres is a comparatively concentrated market.

The top 5 players hold around 50% of total market. Suppliers have stable relationship with downstream users. UOP (Honeywell) is the world leader, holding 14.74% production volume market share in 2016. Activated alumina is used for a wide range of adsorbent and catalyst applications including the adsorption of catalysts in polyethylene production, in hydrogen peroxide production, as a selective adsorbent for many chemicals including arsenic, fluoride and in sulfur removal from gas streams (Claus Catalyst process). Finally Activated Alumina are also used as filters for fluoride, arsenic and selenium in drinking water. Refining is the largest application of Activated alumina which takes market share of 29.37% in 2016. Air Separation and Petrochemicals are also important downstream market with market share of 22.46% and 20.75% respectively.

By Market Verdors:

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

Sorbead India

By Types:

5mm

5mm8mm

8mm

By Applications:

Refining

Air Separation

Natural Gas

Petrochemicals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 ??5mm

1.4.3 5mm???8mm

1.4.4 ??8mm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Refining

1.5.3 Air Separation

1.5.4 Natural Gas

1.5.5 Petrochemicals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market

1.8.1 Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Activated Alumina Spheres Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Activated Alumina Spheres Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Activated Alumina Spheres Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Activated Alumina Spheres Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

