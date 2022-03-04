2022-2027 Global and Regional Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Silicafumes (CAS 69012-64-2) market was valued at 24.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than m in diameter, the average being about 0.15 m. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The smoke leaving the plant is actually silica fume.

Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere. Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2016, nearly 76.98% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.

By Market Verdors:

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

Dow Corning

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

By Types:

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

By Applications:

Concrete

Refractory

