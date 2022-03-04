2022-2027 Global and Regional Thermocouple Wire Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Thermocouple Wire market was valued at 947.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A thermocouple is a sensor for measuring temperature that consists of two dissimilar metals that are joined together at the sensing end. Different thermocouple types (e.g. J, K, T, E, etc) use different mixtures of metals in the wire. At the cjc (cold junction compensation) end, the millivolt value provided by the thermocouple represents the difference in temperature of the sensing end as compared to the cjc end (also called the reference end). Alternatively, a thermocouple wire is a temperature-measuring instrument consisting of two wires of different metals joined at each end.

One junction is placed where the temperature is to be measured, and the other is kept at a constant lower (reference) temperature. A measuring instrument is connected in the electrical circuit. The temperature difference causes the development of an electromotive force (EMF) that is approximately proportional to the difference between the temperatures of the two junctions. Temperature can be read from standard tables, or the instrument can be calibrated to display temperature directlyThere are many manufacturers which sale Thermocouple Wire.

TE WireCable, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus, Sandvik (Kanthal), BASF, OMEGA Engineering, Belden, Pelican Wire, National Instruments, Indutrade (Pentronic), Pyromation, etc. are large companies in the maket of Thermocouple Wires. TE WireCable is global leading for sale of Thermocouple Wire, which makes up 4.71% market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Nowadays, global Thermocouple Wire sales areas are mainly in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific Thermocouple Wire sales takes about 31.62% with 263.41 M USD and it is the largest sales region. Asia Pacific was a major market for Thermocouple Wire in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries. Asia Pacific and North America leads the global Thermocouple Wires market in terms of demand.

By Market Verdors:

TE WireCable

Johnson Matthey

Heraeus

Sandvik (Kanthal)

BASF

OMEGA Engineering

Belden

Pelican Wire

National Instruments

Indutrade (Pentronic)

Pyromation

Dwyer Instruments

Tempco

Durex Industries

Marlin Manufacturing Corporation

Multi/Cable Corporation

Ellab

Temprel

Thermo-Electra

Hayashidenko

By Types:

Type T

Type J

Type E

Type K

Type N

Type S

Type R

By Applications:

Steel Industry

Glass and Ceramics Industry

Aerospace

Metallurgy/Heat Treatment

Power Gen

Aircraft Jet Engines

Automotive/RTD

Medical

Food Equipment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Thermocouple Wire Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Thermocouple Wire Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Thermocouple Wire Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Thermocouple Wire Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Thermocouple Wire Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Thermocouple Wire Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Thermocouple Wire (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Thermocouple Wire Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Thermocouple Wire Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermocouple Wire (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Thermocouple Wire Consumption and Market Share

