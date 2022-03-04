Surface Mount Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surface Mount Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Surface Mount Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Composites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surface Mount Adhesives include Henkel, Creative Materials, ITW EAE (A Division of Illinois Tools Works), Alpha Assembly Solutions, GDP Global, Master Bond, 3M, Lord Corporation and H.B.Fuller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surface Mount Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surface Mount Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Surface Mount Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Composites
- Plastics
- Metals
- Others
Global Surface Mount Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Surface Mount Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Transport
- Electrical and Electronic
- Others
Global Surface Mount Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Surface Mount Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Surface Mount Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Surface Mount Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Surface Mount Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Surface Mount Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- Creative Materials
- ITW EAE (A Division of Illinois Tools Works)
- Alpha Assembly Solutions
- GDP Global
- Master Bond
- 3M
- Lord Corporation
- H.B.Fuller
- Sika
- Bostik
- Dymax
- Dow Corning
- Huntsman
- Electrolube
- Emerson Cuming
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surface Mount Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surface Mount Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surface Mount Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surface Mount Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surface Mount Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surface Mount Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surface Mount Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surface Mount Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surface Mount Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surface Mount Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surface Mount Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surface Mount Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surface Mount Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Mount Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surface Mount Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Mount Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
