The global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market was valued at 121.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC), also named 4-Methyl-2-pentanol, is a colorless stable liquid with a medium odor, an organic chemical compound. The chemical formula of methyl isobutyl carbinol is C6H14O, with molar mass of 102.174. The CAS number is 108-11-2. MIBC has limited solubility in water, but is miscible with most organic solvents. It can be used as a latent solvent within a solvent blend to alter performance characteristics such as drying, curing, viscosity and flow. It also has good solvent power for dissolving oils, waxes, gums, natural resins and cellulose. The main uses of MIBC are as a frother in mineral flotation and in the production of lubricant oil additives.

Besides that, MIBC can also be applied in surface coatings, thinners, printing inks, adhesives, cosmetics, toiletries and cleaners. With developed manufacturing technology, America is the largest supplier of MIBC, occupying 48% production market share. On the other hand, America is also the largest consumption market with sales market share of 42%. Europe followed, with a sales market share of 32% and production market share of 30%.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

98.0% Type

98.5% Type

99.0% Type

99.5% Type

By Applications:

Lube oils & Hydraulic fluids

Mining

Paints & Coatings

