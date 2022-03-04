Advanced Carbon Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Advanced Carbon Materials market was valued at 3279.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4157.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Carbon Materials include Arkema, Huntsman, Nippon Graphite Fiber, CNano Technology, Anaori Carbon, Grupo Antolin Ingenieria, Graphenano, CVD Equipment and Haydale Graphene Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advanced Carbon Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Fibers

Graphenes

Carbon Nanotubes

Structural Graphites

Carbon Foams

Others

Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Others

Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Carbon Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Carbon Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Advanced Carbon Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Advanced Carbon Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Huntsman

Nippon Graphite Fiber

CNano Technology

Anaori Carbon

Grupo Antolin Ingenieria

Graphenano

CVD Equipment

Haydale Graphene Industries

Showa Denko

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hexcel

Zoltek

FutureCarbon

Nanothinx

Taiwan Carbon Technology

Mersen Group

Toho Tenax

Toray Industries

Unidym

Hanwha Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Carbon Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advanced Carbon Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Advanced Carbon Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Advanced Carbon Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Carbon Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advanced Carbon Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advanced Carbon Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Advanced Carbon Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Advanced Carbon Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Carbon Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced Carbon Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Carbon Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advanced Carbon Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Carbon Material

