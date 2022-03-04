2022-2027 Global and Regional Smart Contact Lenses Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Smart Contact Lenses market was valued at 156.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 70.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A contact lens, or simply contact or CL, is a thin lens placed directly on the surface of the eye. CLs are considered medical devices and can be worn to correct vision, or for cosmetic or therapeutic reasons. While, Smart Contact Lenses mains that a contact lens integrate a set of electronic components and formed a specific function. These lenses may be available in the future but are currently in proof-of concept or early to mid-stage development. They may be used to monitor diabetes by measuring tear glucose, intraocular pressure, or for presbyopia and myopia control, low vision.

In addition, some contact lenses also integrated social entertainment features, for example you can simultaneous viewing of the world around you while are also viewing a small screen in a frame mounted projection system for learning, gaming or augmented reality. Smart contact lens technology involves filters, sensors, microchips and other miniaturized electronics which are embedded within contact lenses Drug-device combinations (contact lenses which elute pharmaceuticals) will be mentioned but not emphasized.

The technical barriers of smart contact lenses are high, and the smart contact lenses market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases concentration only in Switzerland; there is only one manufacturer in the world. And there are some companies researching, such as Google, Samsung, Sony, PEGL and others.

By Market Verdors:

Sensimed AG

Google

Samsung

Sony

PEGL

By Types:

Disposable Type

Frequent Replacement Type

By Applications:

Medical Field

Military Field

Social Entertainment

