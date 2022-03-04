2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Automatic Transmission Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Automatic Transmission market was valued at 7239.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive Automatic Transmission is a device that is connected to the back of the engine and sends the power from the engine to the drive wheels. An automobile engine runs at its best at a certain RPM (Revolutions per Minute) range and it is the transmission`s job to make sure that the power is delivered to the wheels while keeping the engine within that range.

It does this through various gear combinations.The concentration degree of automotive automatic transmission market is high with the top 10 manufacturers occupied market share over 70%. The major player in this market are AISIN, Jatco, Honda, ZF, Volkswagen, Hyundai, etc., some of which also is vehicle manufacturers. China is the largest consumer of automotive automatic transmission and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry.

China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of automotive automatic transmission in the Asia Pacific region. The import and export business of this industry is not frequent. The main reason lies in that many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets.

Also, many major players have built up plants in developing countries, like China, India and Thailand. In automotive automatic transmission market, DCTs will occupy more and more market while the AMTs may fall into disuse slowly. CVTs are generally applied in Japan and Korea, and it is not popular in other regions. ATs may keep a slow growth rate. Today, 6-speed and 8-speed automatic transmission are becoming more and more popular, and 10-speed automatic transmission is also introduced, in the future, higher speed automatic transmissions are expected.

By Market Verdors:

AISIN

Jatco

Honda

ZF

Volkswagen

Hyundai

GM

Ford

Getrag

Allison Transmission

SAIC

Chongqing Tsingshan

Eaton Corporation

Fast

By Types:

AMT

AT

DCT

CVT

By Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive Automatic Transmission Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

