Global Alginate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Alginate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alginate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

 

Segment by Type

 

  • Sodium Alginate
  • Potassium Alginate
  • Ammonium Alginate
  • Propylene Glycol Alginate
  • Others
  • Segment by Application
  • Food & Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Textile
  • Paper and Pulp
  • Others
  • By Company
  • DuPont
  • Ashland
  • Cargill
  • Brenntag AG
  • Dohler Group
  • FMC Corporation
  • Kimica Corporation
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Penford Corporation
  • Dastech International Inc
  • Allforlong Bio-Tech
  • Hairun
  • Hanfeng
  • Haoyang
  • Xiangyu Seaweed
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Consumption by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

