Global Flat Sheet Membrane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Flat Sheet Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flat Sheet Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- ePTFE
- PVDF
- Other
Segment by Application
- Municipal Wastewater Treatment
- Industrial Wastewater Treatment
By Company
- SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
- Toray
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals
- Koch Membrane System
- Kubota
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- Evoqua
- Pall
- Triqua International
- ADI Systems
- Alfa Laval
- Aquabrane
- Smith & Loveless
- Groupe Novasep
- Beijing Origin water Technology
- Litree
- Tianjin Motimo
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flat Sheet Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ePTFE
1.2.3 PVDF
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Municipal Wastewater Treatment
1.3.3 Industrial Wastewater Treatment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Production
2.1 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Flat Sheet Membrane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Flat Sheet Membrane by Region (2023-2028)
