March 4, 2022

Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 day ago grandresearchstore

Gluten-Free Probiotics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gluten-Free Probiotics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bifidobacterium
  • Lactobacillus
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Food & Beverage
  • Drugs
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Others

By Company

  • DuPont (Danisco)
  • Chr. Hansen
  • Lallemand
  • China-Biotics
  • Nestle
  • Danone
  • Probi
  • BioGaia
  • Yakult
  • Novozymes
  • Glory Biotech
  • Ganeden
  • Morinaga Milk Industry
  • Sabinsa
  • Greentech
  • Biosearch Life
  • UAS Laboratories
  • Synbiotech

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gluten-Free Probiotics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bifidobacterium
1.2.3 Lactobacillus
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Drugs
1.3.4 Dietary Supplements
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Gluten-Free Probiotics by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Gluten-Free Probiotics Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Gluten-Free Probiotics Ma

