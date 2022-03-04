Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Survival Suits
- Life Jackets
- Safety Vests
- Lifebuoys
- Signal Flares
- Floating Rescue Devices
- Other
Segment by Application
- Navigation
- Retail
- Fishing & Boating
- Home
- Others
By Company
- O’Neill
- Decathlon
- Intex
- Speedo
- Stearns
- Plastimo
- Kadematic
- Crewsaver
- Marinepool
- Regatta
- Besto-Redding
- Secumar
- Hansen Protection
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Survival Suits
1.2.3 Life Jackets
1.2.4 Safety Vests
1.2.5 Lifebuoys
1.2.6 Signal Flares
1.2.7 Floating Rescue Devices
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Navigation
1.3.3 Retail
1.3.4 Fishing & Boating
1.3.5 Home
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Life-Saving Appliance (LSA) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414