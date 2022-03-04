March 4, 2022

Global Probiotic Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Probiotic Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Probiotic Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bifidobacterium
  • Lactobacillus
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Food & Beverage
  • Drugs
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Others

By Company

  • DuPont (Danisco)
  • Chr. Hansen
  • Lallemand
  • China-Biotics
  • Nestle
  • Danone
  • Probi
  • BioGaia
  • Yakult
  • Novozymes
  • Glory Biotech
  • Ganeden
  • Morinaga Milk Industry
  • Sabinsa
  • Greentech
  • Biosearch Life
  • UAS Laboratories
  • Synbiotech

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Probiotic Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Probiotic Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bifidobacterium
1.2.3 Lactobacillus
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Probiotic Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Drugs
1.3.4 Dietary Supplements
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Probiotic Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Probiotic Powder Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Probiotic Powder Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Probiotic Powder by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Probiotic Powder Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Probiotic Powder Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Probiotic Powder Sales Market

