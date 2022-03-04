Global Probiotic Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Probiotic Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Probiotic Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Other

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Others

By Company

DuPont (Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

China-Biotics

Nestle

Danone

Probi

BioGaia

Yakult

Novozymes

Glory Biotech

Ganeden

Morinaga Milk Industry

Sabinsa

Greentech

Biosearch Life

UAS Laboratories

Synbiotech

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Probiotic Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Probiotic Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Bifidobacterium

1.2.3 Lactobacillus

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Probiotic Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Drugs

1.3.4 Dietary Supplements

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Probiotic Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Probiotic Powder Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Probiotic Powder Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Probiotic Powder by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Probiotic Powder Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Probiotic Powder Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Probiotic Powder Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Probiotic Powder Sales Market

