March 4, 2022

Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polethylene
  • Polypropylene
  • Functional Polyolefins

 

Segment by Application

  • Consumer goods
  • Structural plastics
  • Food packaging
  • Industrial products
  • Others

By Company

  • Sinopec Corporation
  • Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V.
  • Exxonmobil Chemical
  • Petrochina Company Limited
  • Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • Braskem S.A.
  • Total S.A.
  • Arkema S.A.
  • Borealis AG
  • Ineos Group AG
  • Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge)
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
  • ENI S.P.A.
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Polyone Corporation
  • Sasol Ltd
  • Tosoh Corporation
  • Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)
  • Repsol

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polethylene
1.2.3 Polypropylene
1.2.4 Functional Polyolefins
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer goods
1.3.3 Structural plastics
1.3.4 Food packaging
1.3.5 Industrial products
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Production
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Revenue by

