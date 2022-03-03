2022-2027 Global and Regional Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite market was valued at 17.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bentonite is mainly used as an auxiliary material in the pharmaceutical industry. Bentonite is used as a pharmaceutical excipient due to its water absorption, suspension, dispersibility, cohesiveness, and thixotropy. US is the largest producer of pharmaceutical grade bentonite. Key players in US include Minerals Technologies (Amcol) and Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM). Minerals Technologies (Amcol) is the largest manufacturer of the pharmaceutical grade bentonite in the world. In Bentonite market, this company has a share about nearly 50 percent of global market. Other key players include Clariant, Ashapura, Chang`an Renheng, Ningcheng Tianyu and Inner Mongolia Longqing Bentonite Technology. China is also an important player, with several small companies in this industry. Chinese players hold a share about 13 percent of all pharmaceutical grade bentonite market. The key applications of pharmaceutical grade bentonite are Pharmaceutical Ointment, Pharmaceutical Oral Suspensions, Pharmaceutical Desiccant, and other applications, Other areas include calamine lotion. Pharmaceutical Ointment is the largest application, with a share over 40 percent in 2019, followed by Pharmaceutical Oral Suspensions and Pharmaceutical Desiccant.

By Market Verdors:

Minerals Technologies(Amcol)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM)

Clariant

Ashapura

Changan Renheng

Ningcheng Tianyu

Inner Mongolia Longqing Bentonite Technology

By Types:

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical Ointment

Pharmaceutical Oral Suspensions

Pharmaceutical Desiccant

