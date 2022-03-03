2022-2027 Global and Regional Hydrogen Peroxide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hydrogen Peroxide market was valued at 359.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydrogen peroxide, (H2O2), is a clear, colorless, slightly viscous liquid. It is a green oxidant that decomposes in water and oxygen. It is slightly denser than water, but is miscible with water in all proportions, used principally for bleaching cotton and other textiles and wood pulp, in the manufacture of other chemicals, as a rocket propellant, and for cosmetic and medicinal purposes. Solutions containing more than about 8 percent hydrogen peroxide are corrosive to the skin. Hydrogen peroxide is marketed in the form of aqueous solutions. Major commercial grades are aqueous solutions containing 27.5, 35, 50, 70, or 90 percent hydrogen peroxide and small amounts of stabilizers (often tin salts and phosphates) to suppress decomposition. But in this report, the volume of hydrogen peroxide is calculated in accordance with 100% hydrogen peroxide yield statistics. Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce hydrogen peroxide product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Zhongneng Chemical, Luxi Chemical, Liuzhou Chemical Group, Jinhe shiye, Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical, etc. The sales of hydrogen peroxide increased from 3964.3 K MT in 2013 to 5082.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 6.41%. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Asia-Pacific and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Evonik

Arkema

Peroxy Chem

Akzo Nobel

Kemira

MGC

OCI Chem

NPL

Zhongneng Chemical

Luxi Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical Group

Jinhe shiye

Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

HEC

Shandong Yangmeihengtong Chemical

Kingboard Chemical

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemical

Jinke Chemical

By Types:

Purity 27.5%

Purity 35%

Purity 50%

By Applications:

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

