2022-2027 Global and Regional E-cigarettes and Vaping Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global E-cigarettes and Vaping market was valued at 3055.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

E-cigarette is a kind of electronic product that imitates cigarette. It has the same appearance, smoke, taste and feeling as cigarette. It is a kind of product that can be inhaled by users after nicotine is turned into steam by means of atomization.Electronic cigarette is composed of atomizer, control chip and battery. When the electronic cigarette is working, the liquid of the electronic cigarette is transferred to the atomization room, and then connected through the smoking air switch, and then the control chip (lithium battery drive) controls the heating of the atomization room to generate the vapor fog simulating the smoke, so as to meet the pleasure of smokers and the psychological habits developed for many years.

There are two main types of E-cigarettes and Vaping products: with and without display screen. Among them, the largest proportion is without display screen. In 2019, the market share is about 87%, accounting for more than half of the total market. North America is the main sales area, accounting for about 42% of the global total sales. In the U.S. market, e-cigarettes are mainly occupied by large manufacturers affiliated to large multinational tobacco companies. Altria GroupImperial TobaccoReynoldsAmericanJapan Tobacco Inc and other well-known multinational tobacco companies have set up e-cigarette field, accounting for about 70-80% of the market space.

By Market Verdors:

Imperial Tobacco

ReynoldsAmerican

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Altria Group

VMR Product

Njoy

21st Century

Vaporcorp

Truvape

Shenzhen First Union Technology Co.,Ltd.

BUDDY

Guangdong Jeray Technology Group Co.,Ltd.

Innokin

Smoore

SMOK

Hangsen Group

By Types:

Without Screen

With Screen

By Applications:

Online

Offline

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

