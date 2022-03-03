2022-2027 Global and Regional High Performance Plastics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global High Performance Plastics market was valued at 2915.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High performance plastics differ from standard plastics and engineering plastics primarily by their temperature stability, but also by their chemical resistance and mechanical properties, production quantity, and price.In consumption market, North America, Asia Pacific and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 91.19% of the global consumption volume in total.

By Market Verdors:

Dupont

Sabic

Solvay

Daikin

DSM

3M

Kaneka

Arkema

Dongyue

Evonik

Celanese

Ube Industries

Sumitomo

Sichuan Chenguang

AGC

Toray

Polyplastics

Saint-Gobain

Kureha

DIC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Juhua Group

BASF

HaloPolymer

Shin-Etsu

RTP Company

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Flontech

Nylacast

Prochase Enterprise

By Types:

Fluoropolymers (FPS)

High-performance Polyamides (HPPA)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Sulfone Polymers

Liquid Crystal Polymers

By Applications:

Transportation

Medical

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

