Pure Copper Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Pure Copper Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

6 Square Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pure Copper Wire include Elektrisola, Superior Essex, PEWC, Tatung, Taya, Shibata, Vonroll, REA and Sumitomo Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pure Copper Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pure Copper Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pure Copper Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

6 Square

4 Square

2.5 Square

1.5 Square

1 Square

0.5 Square

Global Pure Copper Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pure Copper Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Generation

Power Transmission

Power Distribution

Telecommunications

Electronics Circuitry

Others

Global Pure Copper Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pure Copper Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pure Copper Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pure Copper Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pure Copper Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pure Copper Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elektrisola

Superior Essex

PEWC

Tatung

Taya

Shibata

Vonroll

REA

Sumitomo Electric

Fujikura

Hitachi Metals

ZML

LS

MWS

Fengching

APWC

Jungshing

TAI-I

Honglei

Guancheng Datong

Jingda

Vellkey

Ronsen

Roshow

Jintian

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pure Copper Wire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pure Copper Wire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pure Copper Wire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pure Copper Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pure Copper Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pure Copper Wire Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pure Copper Wire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pure Copper Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pure Copper Wire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pure Copper Wire Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pure Copper Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pure Copper Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pure Copper Wire Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pure Copper Wire Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pure Copper Wire Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pure Copper Wire Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pure Copper Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

