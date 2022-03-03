Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Cord Conveyer Belt include ContiTech, Fenner, Bridgestone, YOKOHAMA, Bando, COBRA Group, HSIN YUNG, DRB and ARTEGO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Cord Conveyer Belt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Type

Flame-retardant

Heat-resistant

Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mining

Construction

Electricity

Other

Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Cord Conveyer Belt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Cord Conveyer Belt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Cord Conveyer Belt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Steel Cord Conveyer Belt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ContiTech

Fenner

Bridgestone

YOKOHAMA

Bando

COBRA Group

HSIN YUNG

DRB

ARTEGO

Jagruti Rubber

Forech

PHOENIX CBS

SEMPERIT

Wuxi Boton

Zhejiang Double Arrow

Shandong Aneng

QingDao Rubber Six

Fuxin Huanyu

Baoding Huayue

Zhejiang Sanwei

Hebei Yichuan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Cord Conveyer Belt Product Type

