Polyester Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyester Resins market was valued at 16140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21620 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Resins include BASF, The DOW Chemical Company, NCS Resins, Nuplex, Megara Resins, ALTANA AG, Freeman, CIECH S.A and Ashland Inc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Saturated Polyester Resins

Global Polyester Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Boat and Marine

Construction Materials

Automotive and Aircraft Bodies

Appliances

Textiles

Packaging

Global Polyester Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyester Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

The DOW Chemical Company

NCS Resins

Nuplex

Megara Resins

ALTANA AG

Freeman

CIECH S.A

Ashland Inc

Royal DSM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Resins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Resins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyester Resins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

