2022-2027 Global and Regional Elevator Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Elevator market was valued at 3938.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the United States, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development. In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travellator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs. The leading producers in the industry are Otis, Schindler and ThyssenKrupp, accounting for 16.29%, 14.55% and 13.46% of revenue, respectively. China has the highest share of income by region, accounting for more than 66 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Kone

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler

ThyssenKrupp

XIOLIFT

Volkslift Schindler

Canny Elevator

Fujitec

Yungtay Engineering

Guangri Elevator

Toshiba

SJEC

Edunburgh Elevator

Hyundai Elevator

Suzhou Diao Elevator

ZJML

Syney

IFE

DNDT

CNYD

SRH

Joylive

By Types:

Elevator

Escalator

Moving Walkway

By Applications:

Residential Area

Commercial Office

Transportation Hub

Industrial Area

