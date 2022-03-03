Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Melt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Adhesives and Tapes include Dow Chemical Company, 3M, BASF, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Sika Ag, Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd, Ashland Inc., Avery Denison Group and Huntsman Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Adhesives and Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Melt

Contact Spray

Acrylic

Anaerobic Adhesive

Epoxy Adhesives

Other

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Health Care

Mining

Oil & Gas

Other

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Adhesives and Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Adhesives and Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Adhesives and Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Adhesives and Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical Company

3M

BASF

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Sika Ag

Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd

Ashland Inc.

Avery Denison Group

Huntsman Corporation

Bayer Material Science (Covestro)

Amcor

Bostik Sa

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

H. B. Fuller

Henkel Ag & Company, Kgaa

Adhesive Films Inc.

Solvay Group

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

Henkel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Players in Global Market

