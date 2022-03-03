Hydrofluorocarbons Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Hydrofluorocarbons market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HFC R-134A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrofluorocarbons include Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Airgas Inc., E.I. DU Pont De Nemours & Co., Honeywell International Inc., Sinochem Group, Dongyue Group Ltd., Solvay S.A. and Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrofluorocarbons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HFC R-134A

HFC R-410A

HFC R-407C

HFC R-401A

HFC R-143A

HFC R-404A

Others

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbons sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbons sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema SA

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Airgas Inc.

E.I. DU Pont De Nemours & Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sinochem Group

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co.

Linde A.G.

Harp International Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrofluorocarbons Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrofluorocarbons Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrofluorocarbons Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrofluorocarbons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrofluorocarbons Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrofluorocarbons Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrofluorocarbons Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrofluorocarbons Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Size

