March 3, 2022

Hydrofluorocarbons Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

21 hours ago grandresearchstore

The global Hydrofluorocarbons market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

HFC R-134A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Hydrofluorocarbons include Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Airgas Inc., E.I. DU Pont De Nemours & Co., Honeywell International Inc., Sinochem Group, Dongyue Group Ltd., Solvay S.A. and Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

 

We surveyed the Hydrofluorocarbons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • HFC R-134A
  • HFC R-410A
  • HFC R-407C
  • HFC R-401A
  • HFC R-143A
  • HFC R-404A
  • Others

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Refrigeration
  • Air Conditioning

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Hydrofluorocarbons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Hydrofluorocarbons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Hydrofluorocarbons sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Hydrofluorocarbons sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Arkema SA
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Airgas Inc.
  • E.I. DU Pont De Nemours & Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Sinochem Group
  • Dongyue Group Ltd.
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co.
  • Linde A.G.
  • Harp International Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrofluorocarbons Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrofluorocarbons Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrofluorocarbons Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrofluorocarbons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrofluorocarbons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrofluorocarbons Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrofluorocarbons Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrofluorocarbons Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrofluorocarbons Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydrofluorocarbons Market Size

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

