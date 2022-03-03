Solvent Binders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Solvent Binders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/124889/global-solvent-binders-market-2022-2028-728

Acrylic Polymers Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent Binders include The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema SA, AkzoNobel, Nippon Shokubai, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, LG Chem Ltd., Momentive Specialty Chemicals and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent Binders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent Binders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solvent Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Polymers Resins

Alkyd Polymers Resins

Epoxy Polymers Resins

Others

Global Solvent Binders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solvent Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints and Coatings

Medical

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Solvent Binders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solvent Binders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent Binders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent Binders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent Binders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Solvent Binders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema SA

AkzoNobel

Nippon Shokubai

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

LG Chem Ltd.

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

OJSC Sibur Holding

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/124889/global-solvent-binders-market-2022-2028-728

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solvent Binders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solvent Binders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solvent Binders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solvent Binders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solvent Binders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solvent Binders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solvent Binders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solvent Binders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solvent Binders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solvent Binders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solvent Binders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Binders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent Binders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Binders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent Binders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Binders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solvent Binders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/